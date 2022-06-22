Election Results: More Votes to Count

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

With thousands of ballots left to be counted, the outcome of both Natomas city council races have yet to be determined.

The most recent numbers continue to point to a runoff in November for candidates seeking to represent District 1 and District 3 on the Sacramento City Council. At least 50.01% of the votes tallied is needed to avoid a runoff between the top two vote getters in each race.

Candidate Lisa Kaplan continues to lead in the race to represent District 1 on the Sacramento City Council, according to the latest Sacramento County vote tallies.

As of updated vote counts posted today, Kaplan has 5,277 or 49.72% of the votes tallied in her bid to represent north Natomas and Robla neighborhoods. Her opponents trail with Alyssa Lozano at 2,834 votes or 26.70%, Nate Pelczar at 2,151 votes or 20.27%, and Robert Alvis at 352 votes or 3.32%.

City council candidate Karina Talamantes has also maintained her lead with 3,835 votes or 49.58% in her bid to represent the south Natomas, Gardenland and Northgate neighborhoods.

Talamante’s opponent Michael Lynch has 3,158 or 40.83% of the tallied votes and Adrianne Gonzales 742 votes or 9.59%.

Incumbent Rebecca Sandoval is holding on to her lead in the race for the Area 6 seat on the Twin Rivers Unified school with 1,465 of the votes tallied or 58.93%. Opponent Robbie Robbins currently sits at 1,021 votes or 41.07%.

As of today, June 21 an estimated 60,833 ballots remain to be processed.

Sacramento County elections officials are scheduled to post an update at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

