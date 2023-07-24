Candidates File for Natomas School Board Race

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The race is on for a vacant seat on the Natomas Unified School District board of trustees with several candidates already vying for votes.

The filing period for the special election in November opened last week on July 17 and the following candidates have filed paperwork with the Sacramento County elections office (in alphabetical order):

Brenda Borge — past president of Natomas Teachers’ Association and retired school counselor

Scott Dosick — parent and former Natomas Unified school board member

Amir Khan — parent, veteran and small business owner

Krystal King — parent and early childhood educator

The deadline to file candidacy paperwork is August 11. Candidates must reside within Trustee Area 4 to run.

The school district’s Trustee Area 4 seat has been vacant since April 2023, when Cindy Quiralte resigned her position on the school board less than five months into a four-year term.

In May, the Natomas Unified school board voted to hold a special election to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of Quiralte’s term rather than create a short-term appointment until the 2024 election.

The new school board member for Trustee Area 4 will be sworn in at a regular board meeting after the Nov. 7 election is certified. The newly elected school board member will complete the term for the Trustee Area 4 seat, which runs through December 2026.

For more information or to join the race for school board, visit the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Office website.