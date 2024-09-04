Alta Regional Offices Moving to Natomas

by

The Alta California Regional Center Sacramento office is relocating to the Centene Campus in Natomas, the agency announced to employees and vendors late last week.

News of the move, which is planned for March 2025, was made public with a post on the agency’s website this week. The regional center will occupy 4151 East Commerce Way, according to the announcement.

Alta California Regional Center is a private, non-profit corporation working under contract with the State of California, Department of Developmental Services, to provide services to persons, age three and older who have a developmental disability as specified by the Lanterman Act.

The regional center also provides services to infants and toddlers, between birth and 36 months, who have a need for early intervention services and who meet the eligibility criteria for the California Early Start program. There are 21 regional centers throughout California.

In May 2023, more than half a million square feet of office space was listed for sublease at the Centene campus in Natomas. Marketing materials posted online indicate space is still available for multi-year subleases.

The 68-acre Centene campus consists of two, four-story office buildings — more than 500,000 square feet — joined at the ground floor by a connecting lobby which serves as the public entry for the site and building. There is also a separate, dedicated 18,000 square foot, single-story childcare facility.

Alta’s Sacramento office will continue to operate out of 2241 Harvard Street until March 2025.



