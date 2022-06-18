Election Results: Two Runoff Races?

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas voters are looking at potentially two runoff elections in November, according to the latest Sacramento County vote tallies posted Friday afternoon.

City council candidate Lisa Kaplan continues to lead in the race to represent District 1 on the Sacramento City Council.

The most recent vote counts, however, show Kaplan has dropped just below the 50.01% threshold required to avoid a runoff race between the top two vote getters.

As of updated vote counts posted today, Kaplan has 4,943 or 49.94% of the votes tallied in her bid to represent north Natomas and Robla neighborhoods. Her opponents trail with Alyssa Lozano at 2,608 votes or 26.35%, Nate Pelczar at 2,012 votes or 20.33%, and Robert Alvis at 335 votes or 3.38%.

The most recent numbers continue to point to a runoff for the top two candidates seeking to represent District 3 on the city council.

City council candidate Karina Talamantes has maintained her lead with 3,607 votes or 49.64% in her bid to represent the south Natomas, Gardenland and Northgate neighborhoods.

Talamante’s opponent Michael Lynch has 2,970 or 40.88% of the tallied votes and Adrianne Gonzales 689 votes or 9.48%.

Incumbent Rebecca Sandoval continues to lead the race for the Area 6 seat on the Twin Rivers Unified school with 1,332 of the votes tallied or 59.76%. Opponent Robbie Robbins currently sits at 897 votes or 40.24%.

As of today, June 17 an estimated 88,758 ballots remain to be processed.

Sacramento County elections officials are scheduled to post an update at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

