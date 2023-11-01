School Board Candidates Raise $100K+

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Four of the candidates running in the Natomas Unified School District special election have raised more than $100K, according to mandatory reporting filed with the Sacramento County Elections office.

Six candidates in all are running for the school district’s Trustee Area 4 seat which has been vacant since April 2023, when Cindy Quiralte resigned less than five months into a four-year term.

As of the Oct. 21 finance reporting deadline, Brenda Borge has raised $20,900 with reported expenditures of $17, 341. Her largest single reported donor is retiree Loetita Loberman, with a $5,000 contribution.

Scott Dosick’s campaign report shows donations of $35,675 and reported expenditures of $23,070. Dosick’s largest single reported donors are trade unions International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and United Association of Journeyman and Apprentices, each with $5,000 contributions to his campaign.

Monique Hokman has raised $14,490 with reported expenditures of $13,539. Finance reports show Hokman’s largest single donor as the ABC NorCal PAC with $6,000.

Amir Khan’s finance report shows funds of $43,420, including a $10,000 personal loan from Khan to himself. His campaign expenditures were reported at $23,711. Khan’s largest single donors are rice farmers Telha and Zahra Rehman of Rehman Family Farms with $5,000 each.

According to election records, Krystal King and Shawn Anwar have not filed any additional campaign finance paperwork since beginning their campaigns in July.

The new school board member for Trustee Area 4 will be sworn in at a regular board meeting after the Nov. 7 election is certified. The newly elected school board member will complete the term for the Trustee Area 4 seat, which runs through December 2026.