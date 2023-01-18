New Dessert Options Coming to Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Several new dessert options are being added to the Natomas dining scene in the coming months.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream filed permits this week to begin improvements at 2860 Del Paso Road, in the Del Paso Marketplace, according to public records.

Handel’s, founded in 1945 in Ohio, currently operates several stores in the Sacramento region, including locations in Elk Grove, Folsom and Roseville. Once open, the Natomas location will be the first within the Sacramento city limits.

Public records show Lazi Cow has also filed permits to open a location in the Del Paso Marketplace. The Davis-based boba shop already has locations in Davis, Folsom and on Howe Avenue in Sacramento.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt is slated to take over the former Yogurt Garden spot, located at 3230 Arena Blvd, in the Market West center. Menchie’s is a California-based frozen yogurt franchise with locations throughout the area, including Rocklin, Elk Grove and Sacramento.

SomiSomi, specializing in soft serve and goldfish-shaped waffle cones is slated for Natomas Marketplace. The location has been under construction for some time, but is still listed as coming soon on the SomiSomi website and confirmed their plans for the site with The Natomas Buzz in late 2022.

Mr. Sun, a boba tea shop, opened in the Natomas Town Center in May of 2022.