Work Starting on New Starbucks Drive-Thru

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Preconstruction work has started on another coffee drive-thru in Natomas.

Starbucks plans to open a new location at 3570 Gateway Park Boulevard, on the corner of Truxel Road, in Spring 2024, a company spokesperson confirmed.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers,” read a statement sent via email to The Natomas Buzz.

Currently, work crews are removing some existing concrete, concrete curbs and a small area of landscaping from the site. As proposed, the 2,405 square-foot restaurant would also include a patio and EV charging.

Once a drive-thru coffee desert, Natomas will have five drive-thru coffee locations when the coffeehouse chain finishes its most recent project.

The new store’s opening will not affect operations at nearby Starbucks locations in Natomas, the company spokesperson said.

The Truxel Gateway corner is made up of four parcels.

The developers of Nation’s Giant Burgers had reported negotiating a lease for a national coffee operator to open a drive-thru.

According to real estate records, PP M&B Truxel LLC sold the vacant .92-acre parcel to Green River Holdings LLC of West Sacramento in September 2023. Messages to the new ownership were not returned.

The two parcels which include the Nation’s Giant Burgers restaurant, Sleep Number retail store and dental office are currently listed for sale. According to commercial real estate websites, 3530 Truxel Road is listed for $2 million with a 10-year sale leaseback with Nation’s and 3550 Gateway Park Blvd. is listed for just over $4.8 million.

