Fatality: I-80 Crash at W El Camino Ave

June 22, 2022

Image: Caltrans Quick Map

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80.

The collision occurred on June 21 shortly after 1 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound, just east of the West El Camino Avenue off ramp. The accident temporarily closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 80.

According to CHP spokesperson Officer Andrew McTaggart, five vehicles were involved in the accident. A 79-year-old man, of Rocklin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and it is unknown whether drugs/alcohol were involved, McTaggart said.

Source: Caltrans QuickMap App

