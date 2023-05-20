Centene Campus Hits Sublease Market

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

More than half a million square feet of office space is now listed for sublease at the Centene campus in Natomas.

According to marketing brochure, the buildings located at 4151 and 4191 East Commerce Way are available for multi-year subleases.

The 68-acre Centene campus consists of two, four-story office buildings — more than 500,000 square feet — joined at the ground floor by a connecting lobby which serves as the public entry for the site and building. There is also a separate, dedicated 18,000 square foot, single-story childcare facility.

In April 2021, then-Natomas city council representative Angelique Ashby shared an update on Centene during the 16th annual State of Natomas. She reported the Fortune 500 health insurer had hired nearly half of the 5,000 high-wage jobs it promised to bring to the region and that construction of a third building was forthcoming.

At the time, sources confirmed Centene was looking at the design of the third building and told The Natomas Buzz that Centene employees would return to work in person at the Natomas campus by the end of 2021. But two years later, the buildings and sprawling parking lot which surrounds it remain mostly vacant.

According to leasing brochure, global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property as fully furnished with conference rooms, huddle rooms, private offices and multiple workstations which can accommodate up to 2,500 workers.

On-site amenities include EV chargers, a fitness center, locker rooms and showers, a conference center, cafeteria, cycling studio, secured bicycle storage, a medical clinic and pharmacy and coffee bar, the brochure details.

Centene Corp. is a publicly traded managed care company based in St. Louis, Mo. which serves as an intermediary for government-sponsored and privately insured health care programs. The company’s website shows it is currently hiring for positions in Sacramento.