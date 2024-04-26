Handel’s to Reopen after Arson Fire

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream today announced a reopening date two months after an arson fire shutdown the location in Natomas.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene at 2820 Del Paso Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Feb. 25 to find an outside fire which extended into the attic space.

According to spokesperson Justin Sylvia, crews initially had difficulty accessing the space to knock down the fire but made their way into it with saws. An investigator responded to the scene, reviewed surveillance video and determined the fire was intentionally set. A suspect was arrested in connection with the blaze, Sylvia said.

Construction crews could be seen earlier this week working to repair the damage cause by the fire while the ice creamery was temporarily closed. Evidence of the fire is still visible on the exterior of the building.

According to an announcement on social media today, Handel’s in Natomas will reopen on Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m. and the store will celebrate it’s one-year anniversary on May 26.