Election 2022: Runoff Races Appear Likely

Runoff races for both Natomas seats on the Sacramento City Council appear inevitable, based on the latest vote count update released this afternoon.

With fewer than 20,000 votes left to be counted, it seems unlikely that the top vote getters seeking to represent District 1 and District 3 will surpass the 50.01% needed to avoid a runoff in November.

“I’m so grateful for all the support and strong showing in my race for Sacramento City Council in the primary and look forward to earning the voters support in November,” longtime Natomas Unified school board member Lisa Kaplan said Friday.

Since Election Day, Kaplan has led in the race to represent the north Natomas and Robla neighborhoods. But with each count update, the percentage of votes in her favor has dropped slightly and Kaplan now has 5,835 or 48.87% of the votes tallied.

On the other hand, the percentage of votes in favor of real estate agent Alyssa Lozano has edged upwards. Lozano now has 3,248 or 27.20% of the votes tallied.

Unless the next — and anticipated final — count update next Tuesday pushes Kaplan back over the 50.01% threshold, the two will be on the ballot to represent District 1 in November.

The same goes for District 3 front runner Karina Talamantes, currently a Sacramento County school board member and Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby’s chief of staff. Talamantes still leads the race to represent the south Natomas, Gardenland and Northgate neighborhoods with 4,615 or 49.37% of the votes tallied.

Youth advocate Michael Lynch currently sits at 3,820 or 40.87% of the votes tallied while healthcare professional Adrianne Gonzales has 912 or 9.76%.

Incumbent Rebecca Sandoval is holding on to her lead in the race for the Area 6 seat on the Twin Rivers Unified school with 1,675 of the votes tallied or 57.76%. Opponent Robbie Robbins currently sits at 1,225 votes or 42.24%.

Sacramento County elections officials are scheduled to post an update at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

