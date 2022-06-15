Election Results Far from Final

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento County voters overwhelmingly chose to vote by mail for the Primary Election held June 7, and to mail their ballots at the last minute.

That’s why results will not be final for several days, county elections officials said Tuesday with the release of the latest updated vote count.

“…it will take our staff several days to catch up on tabulation now that everything has been run through our mail sorter and started processing,” county elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said in a written statement. “However, the positive news is that our final turnout will be nearly 40% for this Gubernatorial Primary.”

As of June 14, there were still 127,219 ballots left to tabulate.

City council candidate Lisa Kaplan continues to maintain a healthy lead in the race to represent District 1 on the Sacramento City Council. The most recent update shows she has 3,863 or 50.79% of the votes tallied in her bid to represent north Natomas and Robla neighborhoods.

“I am optimistic, but will await Fridays release of votes,” said Kaplan, who needs at least 50.01% to avoid a runoff.

Kaplan’s opponents continue trail with Alyssa Lozano at 1,959 votes or 25.8%, Nate Pelczar at 1,530 votes or just over 20%, and Robert Alvis at 254 votes or 3.3%.

The most recent numbers still point to a runoff for the top two candidates seeking to represent District 3 on the city council.

Karina Talamantes continues to lead with 3,166 votes or 49.4% in her bid to represent the south Natomas, Gardenland and Northgate neighborhoods.

Talamante’s opponents Michael Lynch has 2,656 or 41.4% of the tallied votes and Adrianne Gonzales 592 votes or 9.2%.

The race for the Area 6 seat on the Twin Rivers Unified school board has narrowed with the latest update, but incumbent Rebecca Sandoval continues to lead with 1,141 of the votes tallied or 59.5%. Sandoval’s opponent Robbie Robbins currently sits at 776 votes or 40.5%.

Sacramento County elections officials reported receiving large volumes of pink vote-by-mail envelopes daily through Tuesday, the final day to receive ballots that were postmarked June 7 in the mail. With 127,219 ballots left to tabulate, they cautioned results will not be final with the next update scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

