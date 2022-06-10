Election Results: Latest Update

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 6:05 p.m.

The races to represent Natomas neighborhoods on the Sacramento City Council remain relatively unchanged, according to an updated ballot count posted shortly after 3 p.m. today.

Longtime school board member and attorney Lisa Kaplan continues to lead in District 1 and appears to be holding off a runoff in November. Kaplan has 3,215 of the votes tallied or 50.5% in her bid to represent north Natomas and Robla; she needs at least 50.01% to avoid a runoff.

“I’m so proud of the work of my campaign,” Kaplan told The Natomas Buzz. “I’m eager to see the final results after every vote is counted. I remain cautiously optimistic.”

Kaplan’s opponents trail with Alyssa Lozano at 1,657 votes or 26%, Nate Pelczar at 1,272 votes or just shy of 20% and Robert Alvis at 226 votes or 3.6%.

The latest numbers still point to a runoff for District 3 between the top two candidates seeking to represent south Natomas, Gardenland and Northgate.

Sacramento County school board member and chief of staff for Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, Karina Talamantes, currently leads with 2,291 of the votes tallied— nearly 49%.

“I am grateful for all the amazing support and am anxiously awaiting the next update,” Talamantes told The Natomas Buzz.

Talamante’s opponent Michael Lynch has 1,918 of the tallied votes, just shy of 41%. Adrianne Gonzales sits at 473 votes or 10.1%.

While the race for the Area 6 seat on the Twin Rivers Unified school board has narrowed with the updated count, incumbent Rebecca Sandoval continues to lead with 921 of the votes tallied or 60.8%. Opponent Robbie Robbins currently sits at 394 votes or 39.2%.

Sacramento County Elections continued to receive ballots in the mail yesterday and today, according to a spokesperson. An estimated 88,776 ballots remain to be processed and it will still be several days before ballot counts are finalized.

The next vote count update is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.