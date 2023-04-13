Upcoming Housing Projects for Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Planning and Design Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today for a proposed infill project on Greg Thatch Circle in Natomas.

The “Terrace Park” project in The Hamptons will be the topic of the hearing which may be attended in person at City Hall or via Zoom. It will also be streamed live.

Twin Rivers Unified School District sold the property located at 891 Greg Thatch Circle in early 2022 after declaring it to be surplus land. The development proposes to subdivide the land into 79 single or duplex dwelling units.

Click here to watch view the Planning and Design Commission agenda (with Zoom link information), submit an eComment or watch the meeting live stream.

