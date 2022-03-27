Seen in Natomas: New Apartment Construction

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

Preconstruction work started earlier this month on a new apartment complex located across the street from Centene in Natomas.

Plans for the 160-unit Medley Apartments located at 4170 and 4190 East Commerce Way were approved by Sacramento city officials in July 2019. (Application documents show the project was originally dubbed Sleep Train Apartments.)

The apartments complex will sit on nearly 6.5 acres just south of the Bella Rose condominiums, west of the defunct arena. The complex is designed to have eight three-story apartment buildings, each containing 20 units, and one single-story building to house management offices and clubhouse amenities.

Upon completion Medley Apartments will offer 56 one-bedroom units, 80 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units. Apartments will range from 745 square feet to 1,135 square feet, not including balconies.

According to planning documents, each apartment building will have an ADA accessible unit on the ground floor and all ground floor units will have direct access from an attached garage. Garages will be prewired for EV charging and EV units will be provided to residents upon request. There will be 161 covered parking stalls and 113 uncovered parking stall.

The office building and clubhouse will contain a fitness center with a yoga and Pilates room as well as combination restroom and shower rooms meant to serve both the indoor fitness area and outdoor pool. There will also be a gathering room with cyber cafe space and kitchenet.

The management office will include a lobby, indoor USPS mail boxes and package lockers.

A swimming pool with spa, outdoor shower, covered patio, bike racks, community garden, outdoor seating and open lawn will be situated adjacent to the clubhouse.

Medley Apartments is designed to be dog friendly with a pet spa community, dog bathing and drying area on site. There will also be a fenced, off-leash dog park in one corner of the complex. Lunch tables and sitting areas for residents and neighboring businesses will also be on the complex grounds.

Medley Apartments is being developed by Blue Mountain Enterprises which is also building the Provence townhome project just north of Centene.



