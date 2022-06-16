Twin Rivers Unified Selling Vacant Property

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Twin Rivers Unified School District is selling a vacant 8.21-acre parcel in the Hamptons neighborhood of north Natomas.

The school district has owned the rectangular-shaped, undeveloped parcel at 891 Greg Thatch Circle since 2010 when the property title was transferred from the former Rio Linda Union High School District.

On Feb. 1, 2022 the Twin Rivers school board declared the Greg Thatch Circle land as surplus property and called for bids.

According to meeting minutes, the Twin Rivers district did not receive any oral or written bids for the sale of the Greg Thatch Circle property by its March 8, 2022 school board session.

The property is located on the northwest corner of Greg Thatch Circle and Tres Piezas Drive, south of Magnolia Park. It sits within a subdivision and is surrounded by single-family housing and the site is zoned for residential use.

According to an undated property analysis by BBG Real Estate Services, the property is expected to have above-average marketability to residential developers as it is an infill site within Natomas.

The market value estimate for the site is $3.04 million or $8.50 per square foot of land area, reads the analysis.

The Twin Rivers school district is selling the parcel on GovDeals, an online auction platform where government agencies and educational institutions sell surplus assets.

The starting bid for the property is $500,000 and bid increments have been set at $5,000. The auction is also subject to a $1,000 bid deposit which will be refunded to those who do not win the auction.

According to the GovDeals website, once the auction has closed and the highest bid has been identified, the school district reserves the right to approve or reject the final offer.

A telephone message and email sent to the Twin Rivers chief business officer Kristen Coates had not been returned by press time. Coates is listed as the contact for the property.

This property will be at auction until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 20.