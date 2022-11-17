Housing Proposed for Former Retail Site

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A housing development is being proposed in place of a long-planned shopping center shelved as a result of the pandemic.

New plans have been filed for a project at 2631 Del Paso Road, between Town Center and Via Ingoglia.

According to records submitting to the city on Nov. 16, Lewis Land Developers LLC is requesting to rezone, a PUD amendment, and a site plan and design review for a third phase of Homecoming at Creekside.

Public documents show a request for 92 duplex units. As proposed, the smallest option would be a 1,175 square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit and the largest a 1,829 square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom unity. Plans also include a pool, resident parking and secure access gates.

In 2018, plans were submitted for “Natomas Town Center II” at that site. That project lost its anchor, however, when 24 Hour Fitness filed for bankruptcy protection and announced it would permanently close more than 100 locations due to the COVID pandemic.

Plans for the project were eventually withdrawn in February 2022 and the land has remained vacant.