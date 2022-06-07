Affordable Housing Projects Proposed for Vacant Land in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The partially developed Westlake Village shopping center could be the site of a new affordable housing project in Natomas.

According to city records, a fee estimate was requested last month for a proposed infill housing project on the northwest corner of Del Paso and El Centro roads, behind the strip mall.

Public records indicate that Natomas Westlake Apartments, located at 3541 Del Paso Road, would be an affordable housing project but that the applicant has requested the estimated fees to be calculated as if it were market rate senior housing. To date, only a fee estimate has been requested and the city’s new Agency County dashboard does not have an application, plans or designs available to view.

As proposed, the apartment complex would consist of five, three-story buildings, totaling 120 units. Half of the units would be less than 750 SF and the other half between 751 and 1,999 square feet in size.

The project description also includes a one-story, 3,362 square-foot community building which would house a clubhouse, laundry room, patio and pool, fitness center, and a business center. The project site is three parcels totaling 4.35 acres and sits behind the Westlake Village shopping center.

Built in 2007, the partially developed commercial property is anchored by Walgreens and tenants include several small retailers such as a mail center, business services, salons, restaurants and a bank.

In 2017, the property was split into five parcels — two developed and three undeveloped. Subdividing larger parcels to make them easier to market to developers is not uncommon. Westlake Natomas Apartments is proposed to be built on the three, now-vacant parcels

Records do not identify the applicant for Natomas Westlake Apartments, however “Anton Properties low-income luxury family apartments” appears on the North Natomas Community Coalition’s meeting agenda for this month, indicating the applicant is likely Anton DevCo Inc.

Anton is a Sacramento-based developer, builder, owner and operator of market rate and affordable housing.

Earlier this year, Anton purchased 22 acres of vacant, surplus property in south Natomas from the city of Sacramento for $6.4 million. A similar fee estimate was also requested last month for that site which is located just north of Natomas High School on Fong Ranch Road.

As proposed, Fong Ranch Apartments would be comprised of 12, three-story apartment buildings, totaling 384 units as well as an 8,500 square foot community clubhouse on the 16.85-acre site. According to the fee estimate request submitted in May, 96 apartments would be 750 square-foot affordable units with the remaining apartments measuring between 750 and 2,000 square feet in size.



