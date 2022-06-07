More Housing Proposed Adjacent to Arena

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

More housing is being proposed adjacent to the old arena in Natomas.

Sacramento-based St. Anton Communities and Hurley Construction submitted an application on May 24, 2022 to build a 200-unit apartment community on 8.46 acres of vacant land located on the northwest corner of East Entrance and Truxel roads.

The project site is adjacent to the former Sleep Train Arena site and across the street from the Arena Senior Apartments project currently under construction.

Real estate records show Pac West Diversified LP purchased the project site for $4.4 million in March 2022.

As proposed, Natomas Gateway Apartments would consist of 22, three-story buildings. At press time, few details were available about the project.

According to city planning, the project applicant is requesting Site Plan and Design Review and a PUD schematic plan amendment.

St. Anton Communities is currently building the 191-unit Natomas Seniors Apartments on Hammock Avenue in the Northlake area. Previous area projects included Valencia Point Apartments on Natomas Central Drive and Hurley Creek Senior Apartments on El Centro Road in 2008, Westview Ranch Apartments on Bankside Way in 2006, and Natomas Park Apartments on Club Center Drive in 2004.

This latest proposal follows on the heels of a proposal to build a 282-unit, market rate condominium community west of the former Sleep Train Arena.