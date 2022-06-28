Arrest Made in Natomas-area Shooting

by

Man Accused of Killing Woman at 49er Truck Plaza in Custody

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A suspect has been arrested in connection with last week’s deadly shooting at a Natomas-area truck stop.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect Quentin Raynal Respers, 32, on Sunday, June 27 on suspicion of murder, according to a press release issued this afternoon. Respers is suspected of shooting and killing Abrina Gabriella Abraham, 38.

At about 3:44 a.m. June 24, Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 49er Travel Plaza at 2828 El Centro Road on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they contacted and located Abraham who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until Sacramento Fire Department emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported Abraham to an area hospital. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Abraham died as a result of her injuries hours later.

Respers has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail on murder charges and is not eligible for bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

According to a Sheriff’s Department press release, Respers is known to law enforcement and is on Formal Searchable Probation until 2023 in connection with a 2017 firearms case.

Respers was an employee at the 49er Travel Plaza and was working at the time of the shooting, according to a Sheriff’s spokesperson. Based on witness accounts, detectives believe the Respers and Abraham knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects.