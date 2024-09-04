Race is on for Natomas School Board Seats

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The race is on for two seats on the Natomas Unified School District board of trustees.

At the close of the filing period last month, the following candidates had filed paperwork with the Sacramento County elections office for Trustee Area 3 (in alphabetical order):

Jonathan Cook — nonprofit housing director

Sally Trevino Gobea — college student

Micah Grant – Natomas Unified school board member

The following candidates had filed paperwork for Trustee Area 5 (in alphabetical order):

Monique F. Langer — parent and program manager

Sumiti Mehta — school board member

Incumbent Ericka Harden was the only candidate who filed paperwork for Trustee Area 2 and automatically retains her seat on the school board for another four-year term.

The deadline to file candidacy paperwork was August 9. Candidates must reside within the trustee area to run in the school district races. For more information about the election, visit the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Office website.

The Natomas Buzz and LWV of Sacramento County will host a forum for the five candidates running to represent Areas 3 and 5 on the Natomas Unified school board at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 4701 Westlake Parkway. This event WILL NOT be livestreamed or broadcast. All candidates have been invited.