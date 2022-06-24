Shooting at 49er Travel Plaza Under Investigation

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 7:30 p.m.

A woman is dead and a suspect is at large following a shooting which occurred early this morning at the 49er Travel Plaza.

At about 3:44 a.m. Friday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business located at the 2800 block of El Centro Road on the report of a shooting. A caller advised a woman had been shot inside of the business and was lying on the floor.

When officers arrived, they contacted and located one adult female victim. According to scanner traffic, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until Sacramento Fire Department emergency personnel responded to the scene, Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Kionna Rowe said. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, she said.

The victim died as a result of her injuries hours later, according to a press release issued late Friday. The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Sheriff’s detectives have canvassed the scene, spoken to witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

Based on witness accounts, Rowe said detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect is an employee at the 49er Travel Plaza and was working at the time of the shooting, she said.

“It was not a robbery,” Rowe told The Natomas Buzz.

At press time, the suspect was outstanding and had not been taken into custody, according to Rowe. No other information about the suspect was released.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

This is a developing story.

The 49er Travel Plaza is located in Natomas at the intersection of El Centro Road and W El Camino Avenue, adjacent to Interstate 80. The center includes fuel stations for big rigs as well as smaller vehicles, a diner, motel, and auto repair services.

911 Action Photography contributed to this report