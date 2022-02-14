Natomas COVID-19 Cases Stabilize

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes appear to have started to stabilize, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 14, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 421 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s an overall decrease of 13% from the previous reporting period which logged 487 new cases.

All three zip codes in Natomas reported a decrease in new cases from the previous reporting period:

95833 saw 162 new cases, down 1% from 163 cases the previous week;

95834 reported 115 new cases, down 22% from 148 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 144 new cases, down 17% from 176 cases the previous week.

On Wednesday, the statewide mask mandate for indoor public places will be lifted. Masks will still be required for unvaccinated residents indoors and for everyone in select settings such as hospitals and nursing homes or while aboard public transit.

Wearing masks will continue to be recommended, Dr. Mark Ghaly said today during an update on COVID-19 in California. Officials will revisit the requirement for students to wear masks at schools on Feb. 28, he added.

The rescission of both the Sacramento County’s mask and public meeting order is also expected this week from local public health officials, according to a spokesperson.

Sacramento County’s case rate on Monday was 41.9 per 100,000 people tested — down from 63.8 a week ago, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard.

Data released Monday also showed that countywide 2,285 new cases and 14 virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend.

As of Feb. 10, the county dashboard showed 479 people hospitalized with 93 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

Note: Zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days. Data for deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases is not made available by zip code.