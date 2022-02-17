One Man Dead After Shooting in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

Updated Feb. 18, 2022 at 12 p.m.

A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday evening in Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in the shooting as Silvestre Solorio Huato, 40, of Sacramento.

At about 6:33 p.m. on Feb. 16 police officers responded to the 4500 block of Truxel Road regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Solorio Huato suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a press release issued by the Sacramento Police Department, officers immediately began life-saving efforts which were later taken over by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

Despite these efforts, Solorio Huato was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are taking over the investigation and will be conducting a canvass of the area for evidence and witnesses. Officers reportedly detained multiple people at the scene.

According to police, the investigation is in the early stages and information is limited. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Sacramento Police Department asks any witnesses who have information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.