Natomas COVID-19 Cases Drop by Half

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes have dropped by half in the past week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Feb. 14 and Feb. 22, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 209 for those who have been tested for the virus. That’s an overall decrease of 50% from the previous reporting period which logged 421 new cases.

All three zip codes in Natomas reported a decrease in new cases from the previous reporting period:

95833 saw 80 new cases, down 50% from 162 cases the previous week;

95834 reported 64 new cases, down 44% from 115 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 65 new cases, down 54% from 144 cases the previous week.

The numbers are similar to those reported in late December 2021, prior to the post-holiday spike. (The data does not include self tests taken at home.)

Sacramento County Public Health has announced changes to its coronavirus data dashboard starting next week.

Effective Feb. 28, data by zip code will be updated monthly, not weekly, on the first Monday of the month. Other data, such as number of cases and deaths will be updated weekly instead of daily.

Sacramento County’s case rate on Feb. 22 was 22 per 100,000 people tested — down from 41.9 a week ago, according to the data dashboard.

Data released on Feb. 22 also showed that countywide 1,084 new cases and 9 virus-related deaths were reported over the three-day weekend.

Note: Zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days. Data for deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases is not made available by zip code.