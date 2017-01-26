NatomasBuzz.com to Close May 1, 2016

April 29, 2016 by 9 Comments

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz After 8 ½ years, The Natomas Buzz will cease publishing new content effective May 1, 2016. As I prepare to wind down website operations, I would like to acknowledge … [Read more...]

Filed Under: housekeeping

Looking Forward: Natomas Stories to Watch

April 30, 2016 by 2 Comments

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz Although this is The Natomas Buzz's last day posting new content here and on social media, our stories will remain available on the website as … [Read more...]

Filed Under: airport, arena, ashby, business, crime, development, east natomas, economic development, education, homeless, lightrail, natomas basin, natomas unified school district, north natomas, south natomas, transportation, valley view acres

Seen in Natomas: New Garden Takes Shape

April 30, 2016 by Leave a Comment

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz Work on brand-new community garden plots in south Natomas is nearing completion. A large community garden has been located on … [Read more...]

Filed Under: Gardenland, gardenland/northgate, Northgate, Northgate/gardenland, seen

Police Recover Stolen Bikes in Natomas

April 30, 2016 by 1 Comment

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz The Sacramento Police Department has located more than 50 bicycles in a Natomas-area storage facility which are believed to be stolen. On Thursday, April 29 … [Read more...]

Filed Under: crime, Northgate, public safety, sacpd

Gardenland Northgate Scholarships Available

April 29, 2016 by Leave a Comment

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz Applications are now being accepted for two scholarships funded by the Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association in South Natomas. Scholarships will be … [Read more...]

Filed Under: education, for the kids, Gardenland, gardenland/northgate, gardenland/northgate neighborhood association, Northgate, Northgate/gardenland
Next Page »

websitefooter

THE NATOMAS BUZZ is closed for business.
The website remains available online as a community archive.
The calendar and forums continue to be interactive community platforms.
August 26, 2007 – April 30, 2016
Thank you for 8-1/2 great years, Natomas!