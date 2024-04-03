Plans Filed for Long-Vacant Corner

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans have been filed to develop the long-vacant land at 2380 Del Paso Road, located on the southwest corner of Del Paso Road and Truxel Road.

Initial designs show plans to construct 192,400 square feet of residential and commercial development including 103 units of high-density housing on the 18.5 acre parcel. As proposed, the mixed-use development would include shops, two major retail tenants, restaurants and an open space area.

A rezone of the land from employment center to shopping center is also being sought.

While no retail tenants for the project have been announced, some area residents have taken to social media to campaign for a Trader Joe’s store at the site.

“We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year,” a Trader Joe’s spokesperson told The Natomas Buzz. “At this time, we do not have a location confirmed in Natomas.”