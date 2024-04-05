2024 Earth Day Events Set for Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Area residents are invited to participate in citywide Earth Day clean-up and beautification events set for this Saturday, April 6.

Events are scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at multiple locations, including two in Natomas:

Magnolia Park, 251 Greg Thatch Cir., for planting and other landscaping work and

Ninos Parkway Grassland, at Edmonton Dr., for weeding and mulching

Events are open to individuals or groups, however participants under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear sunscreen and closed-toe shoes, and bring their own water. Tools for trash pick-up and beautification activities will be provided.

Pre-registration is not required to participate, however volunteers who have not pre-registered must fill out a waiver form at the site before participating.

Once at the events, volunteers should look for the site lead wearing a yellow vest to receive direction.

