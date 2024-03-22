South Natomas Library to Close Temporarily

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The South Natomas Library is scheduled to close temporarily later this month.

According to an email sent to library patrons and posts on social media, the library will be closed March 30-April 12 for new carpet installation.

Book holds at the South Natomas Library will be available until March 29.

Natomas residents may visit the North Natomas Library during the closure. Click here for hours of operation.



