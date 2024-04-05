Improvements Begin on Garden Hwy Building

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

According to plans submitted to the City of Sacramento, MyOutDesk has started construction and tenant improvements at 1661 Garden Highway.

This Natomas location previously housed a law firm and several architectural firms but has been vacant for several months. Real estate records show the property sold in September 2023 for $1.2 million.

MyOutDesk is a Sacramento-based virtual assistant company that matches businesses with virtual assistants in the Philippines. According to their website, assistants provide services in a variety of areas including administrative tasks, customer service, marketing and more.

It’s unclear at this time whether MyOutDesk is moving all operations to the Garden Highway location or if they will retain their office at 3001 E Street in Sacramento.