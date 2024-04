Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures are planned beginning April 2, according to the city Public Works Department:

Cloudview Drive, between Lemitar Way and Roma Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair) Garden Highway at I-5 (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signals maintenance) San Juan Road, between Zenobia Way and Binghampton Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance) W El Camino Avenue at Truxel Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signals maintenance)



