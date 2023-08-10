New Donut Shop Opens in South Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Donuts & Coffey is holding their soft opening in the San Juan Village Shopping Center at 3291 Truxel Rd in South Natomas.

The shop replaces Fancy Donuts and Ice Cream, which had previously been open for more than 20 years at this location.

“Mr. and Mrs. Ly, longtime owners and operators of Fancy Donuts retired this summer,” said Thana Ny, one of the owners of Donuts & Coffey. “We were so excited to come to Natomas!”

Thana Ny and husband Aaron Coffey opened their first location in East Sacramento in April 2020, at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Despite the challenges of opening a restaurant early in the pandemic, the East Sacramento location has been a success.

Ny said that she knew the Natomas location would be an excellent location, after receiving numerous DoorDash orders for Natomas at their East Sacramento location. When the opportunity came up to take over the Fancy Donuts location, they knew it was the perfect time to expand.

The shop sells a variety of donuts, including traditional options as well as more creative options like the s’mores cake donut seen above. They also offer croissant donuts (Kronuts), mochi donuts and an extensive custom coffee menu.