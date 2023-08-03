Threats Against Natomas Schools Not Credible

by

The Sacramento Police Department has determined that threatening voicemails targeting African American students at Natomas schools were “not credible,” according to a post on social media Thursday afternoon.

Natomas Unified School District officials notified families by email that some campuses within the district had received the threatening messages along with several schools across Sacramento County earlier in the week.

The Sacramento Police Department conducted an investigation, the email said.

“Although the Sacramento Police Department has deemed the threat within these voicemails not credible, we wanted to make sure that our families were informed and reminded that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” read the email broadcast.

The Sacramento Police Department reported on social media that it had conducted an investigation and made contact with the person responsible for these voicemails.

“After extensive follow-up, the evidence received indicated the threats were not credible, and did not meet the elements of a crime,” a post on social media read.