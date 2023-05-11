Natomas OKs New Superintendent Contract

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Unified School District school board approved a three-year contract with a new superintendent on Wednesday.

The school district announced last week that Robyn Castillo, currently serving as the Associate Superintendent of Instructional Services for the Clovis Unified School District, had accepted the superintendent post.

Castillo follows outgoing Superintendent Chris Evans, who has held the post since 2012. When Evans was hired, he became the Natomas school district’s sixth superintendent – including two interim leaders while superintendent searches were being conducted – within a three-year span. Evans announced his plans to retire last fall.

Castillo’s contract goes into effect July 1 and, as approved, ends June 30, 2026.

In addition to medical, vision and dental benefits, paid holidays, sick leave, professional association fees and conferences, the contract includes:

An annual salary of $300,000 with a 3% differential for holding an advanced degree.

Reimbursement for actual relocation expenses not to exceed $10,000.

A monthly auto allowance of $500.

An annual technology stipend of $1,500 to maintain a home office for use outside the normal work day.

Security measures for the safety of the superintendent and her family at the district’s expense.

A 3% annual salary increase upon satisfactory performance evaluations.

As approved, the board may unilaterally terminate the contract without cause, but a supermajority vote would be required to do so during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. A supermajority is a minimum of four board members.