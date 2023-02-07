Search Starts for New Superintendent

by

The Natomas Unified School District today officially launched its search for a new superintendent.

During a recent special meeting, school board members approved the next steps for filling the superintendent post. The position was posted today on education job website EdJoin, search firm McPherson & Jacobson’s website and the EdCal online job board. It will also appear in EdCal’s print publication.

This marks the next step in a process to hire current superintendent Chris Evans’s replacement. Evans announced in October 2022 his plans to retire in 2024.

Evans has led Natomas Unified as superintendent since June 2012. He was hired following three tumultuous years, during which the district had four different superintendents — two in an “interim” capacity — and faced a state takeover due to financial instability.

In December 2022, The school board chose McPherson & Jacobson from a pool of four search firms to assist the district with the hiring process.

Following a Jan. 24 presentation by the search firm, board members voted unanimously to set the salary range for a new superintendent at $250,000 to $320,000 annually. (Evans was hired at a base salary of $176,000 annually and earned a base salary of $353,868 annually in 2021, according to Transparent California.)

The board at the same meeting explained the qualifications they are looking for in applicants for the superintendent position including:

Transparent leadership style;

Strong listening and communication skills;

Builds relationships;

Cultural competency;

Supports partnerships;

Fiscal management skills; and

Innovative.

School board members said they preferred individuals with a doctorate degree, who are bilingual and have teaching experience.

During the discussion, school board members could not agree whether to require applicants to have experience leading a school site or in upper management in a school district. Board members leaned toward preferring this type of experience, but stopped short of making it a requirement to apply for the job.

The district plans to hold two separate in-person meetings on Feb. 16 at Bannon Creek School to get input from parents, teachers and members of the community on what qualities they would like in the next superintendent. A survey will also be posted on the school district’s website.

There is a planned special board meeting on March 8 following the regular board meeting to review this feedback, determine interview procedures and to identify stakeholder panels for interviews with applicants for the superintendent position.

March 30 is the deadline to submit applications for the superintendent position. Another special school board meeting is set for April 19 during which a panel will be appointed and the district an interview schedule will be finalized.

Interviews with qualified candidates is expected to take place April 28-29 with the stakeholder panel and a panel of school board members.

Plans are to select a new superintendent at the May 10 school board meeting with the candidate selected slated to start on July 1.

Click here for more information about the superintendent search.

Both community input sessions will take place in-person on Thursday, February 16 at Bannon Creek School in the Gym, located at 2775 Millcreek Dr. Sacramento, CA 95833. These are identical meetings with Session 1 being held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Session 2 from 7-8 p.m.