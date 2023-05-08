Natomas Unified Names New Superintendent

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Robyn Castillo, Ed.D. has accepted an offer as the Natomas Unified School District’s new superintendent.

The Friday afternoon announcement came less than a week after the district’s school board released an April 30 statement that they “did not arrive at a decision to select the district’s next Superintendent, and the search is completed.” That announcement followed three special sessions during which candidates were interviewed by the board for the position.

The announcement said the board was “pausing for now on the search,” but announced they chose Castillo just days later

The school board is expected to vote and make official Castillo’s appointment during their regularly scheduled meeting this Wednesday, May 10. The board is also expected to approve its employment agreement with Castillo. At press time, Castillo’s proposed contract had not been posted with the meeting agenda.

“We are so excited that Dr. Castillo has agreed to join Natomas Unified with the full support of the board,” school board president Susan Heredia is quoted as saying in the district announcement. “Her breadth of experience and knowledge will serve our students well, and we look forward to her building relationships with the Natomas Unified family.”

According to the announcement, Castillo comes to Natomas with more than 30 years experience in education. She currently serves as the Associate Superintendent of Instructional Services for the Clovis Unified School District.

“I am very excited to join this wonderful community,” Castillo said. “I have heard so many positive things about Natomas and through my research, I was extremely impressed by the programs, resources, investments, and level of commitment to supporting student’s academic and social emotional wellbeing.”

Castillo replaces Chris Evans who announced last year his plans to retire in 2024. Evans has served as Natomas Unified superintendent since 2012.

Natomas Unified launched a nationwide search for its new superintendent in February. Candidates were first screened by a search firm and later interviewed by stakeholder groups, including parents of students enrolled in the district and district employees.

“Natomas teachers are glad to see the board has made a selection and we are looking forward to meeting and working with Dr. Castillo to address the needs of Natomas students,” said Mara Harvey, president of Natomas Teachers’ Association.

Castillo’s start date has not yet been announced.