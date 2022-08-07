Two Dead After Head-On Collision

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Two people are dead after a head-on collision which occurred just before 1 a.m. this morning in south Natomas.

At about 12:48 a.m. Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the scene of a reported traffic accident between two vehicles in the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel also responded to the accident and declared an adult male and an adult female occupant of one of the vehicles dead at the scene.

According to a fire department spokesperson, two females from the second vehicle fled the scene prior to EMS arrival.

“Those two females later called 911 from their home nearby and one was transported for injuries sustained earlier in the vehicle crash,” fire Capt. Keith Wade said.

According to a police department spokesperson, the injuries sustained by those in the second vehicle were not life threatening.

Collision detectives responded to the accident scene and are investigating the cause of the crash, police said.

According to witnesses, the roadway was temporarily closed during the initial response and investigation.

The identities of the crash victims will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner after next of kin have been notified.

No arrests have been made at press time.