New COVID-19 Cases See Decline in Natomas

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes reported a significant drop last month following an early summer surge.

Between July 6 and August 3, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 1,1171 for those who have been tested for the virus, according to data released this week by Sacramento County Health officials.

That’s a 38% decrease from the previous monthly reporting period which logged 1,895 new cases.

95833 saw 376 new cases, down from 588 cases the previous reporting period;

95834 reported 393 new cases, down from 601 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 402 new cases, down from 706 cases the previous reporting period.

Data by zip code is released on the first Wednesday of the month. COVID-19 cases in Natomas has increased steadily from April to July, according to the data.

Note: County data may not include results of positive take-home tests. Zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days. Data for deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases is not made available by zip code.