Suspect Shot Following Hostage Standoff

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A suspect was shot by police after an hours-long hostage standoff Wednesday morning in Natomas.

Just before 1 a.m. today, August 10 Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Dragonfly Circle in response to a report that a man armed with a sword and had barricaded himself inside his residence with his wife and two children. Police said they also received information that the wife was not being allowed to leave the home with the children.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT responded to the scene. For several hours, numerous attempts were made to de-escalate the hostage situation, according to a press release issued this afternoon by the Sacramento Police Department.

During this time, officers learned that the man was holding his family inside a bedroom. At about 7:30 a.m., as negotiations continued, sounds of distress from the wife and threats from the man were heard from inside the home.

SWAT officers quickly entered the residence to rescue the hostages. Once inside, they encountered the man holding a long sword raised next to his wife and children. One officer fired their duty weapon, striking the man, the press release said.

Officers immediately rendered emergency medical aid, and the man was transported by the Sacramento Fire Department to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Upon receiving medical clearance, the man will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment charges, police said.

Police said no hostages or officers were injured during this incident. Some police presence remains at the scene and some minimal road closures may be in effect.

According to the press release, the incident is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and Professional Standards Unit. A response and investigation will also be conducted by the Force Investigation Team. The investigation will focus on policy, tactics, and training as it relates to the use of force. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are providing oversight by monitoring the investigation.

Video and audio associated with the incident will be released to the public within 30 days in keeping with the Sacramento City Council’s use of police force police. Detectives are in the process of identifying and retrieving video associated with this incident, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.