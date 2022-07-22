Junior Olympics Swim Meet Under Way

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

More than 700 youth athletes are participating in the 2022 Bill Rose Classic now under way at the North Natomas Aquatics Complex.

Also known as the Sierra Nevada Junior Olympics, the long course championship is the first regional competitive swim meet being held at the aquatics complex which opened in April 2022.

“How fun for Mayor Steinberg and me to welcome 700+ athletes and their families to our brand new City of Sacramento aquatics facility for this regional championship meet,” Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby posted to social media on Thursday. “One record already broken — day one. Wow!”

The four-day meet continues through Sunday, July 24. Preliminary swim heats start every morning at 9 a.m. and finals are held in the evening at 5 p.m.

The North Natomas Aquatics Complex is located at 2601 New Market Drive. There is no charge for spectators to attend.