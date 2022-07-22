Two-alarm Fire Being Investigated

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Eight people have been displaced following a two-alarm fire that burned four homes and left one person injured Thursday afternoon in the Northgate neighborhood.

At about 3:54 p.m. on July 21 Sacramento Fire crews were called to the 700 block of Los Lunas Way on a report of a structure fire.

First responders on the scene requested a second alarm when they found two homes on fire as well as a house located across the street.

Two homes on the south side of Los Lunas Way were the origin of the fire and ember casts caught two homes located on the north side of the street on fire, despite no significant winds, according to a Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Keith Wade.

One person was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, Wade said. Red Cross was also notified of those residents displaced by the fire, he added.

At press time, the cause of the fire was being investigated.

911 Action Photography contributed to this report.