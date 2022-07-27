You are here: Home / streets / Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning July 25, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

    • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and
      traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
    • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk
      and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
    • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and
      traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
    • Truxel Road, between Bridgecreek Drive and Bannon Creek Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
    • Truxel Road at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction.
    • W El Camino Avenue at Northview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for
      concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.

