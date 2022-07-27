Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning July 25, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and

traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance) Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk

and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance) Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and

traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance) Truxel Road, between Bridgecreek Drive and Bannon Creek Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance) Truxel Road at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction. W El Camino Avenue at Northview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for

concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)



Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.