New North Natomas Aquatics Complex Prepares to Host First Major Swim Meet

The new North Natomas Aquatics Complex will host its first regional competitive swim meet next week.

The Bill Rose Classic also known as the Sierra Nevada Junior Olympics will be held July 21-24.

“It didn’t take long for our aquatic facility to attract a major competitive event,” Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby said.

The long course championships is a full, four-day meet with preliminary swim heats every morning at 9 a.m. and finals in the evening at 5 p.m.

There is no charge for spectators to attend the competition, according to a tweet by event host DART Swimming.

“I look forward to welcoming the athletes to Sacramento and watching as they showcase our new Olympic pool,” said Ashby.

The $45 million community center and aquatics complex — opened in April 2022 — consists of a 50-meter Olympic-size competition pool, shaded bleachers, a 25-meter recreation pool, a zero-entry activity pool with a children’s water park, splash pad and water slides.

The North Natomas Aquatics Complex is located at 2601 New Market Drive.

Click here to volunteer at the meet.