Natomas Fire Station Open House Events

The Sacramento Fire Department will host open house events at stations throughout the city from July through September.

There are currently 24 active fire stations strategically located throughout the Sacramento Fire Department’s service area. Eight stations are north of the American River, seven stations in the central downtown and eastern sections of the city, and nine stations in the southern portion of the city.

Are you interested in seeing what the inside of a fire station looks like? Finding out more about what it’s like to be a firefighter? Round up the family and visit with the fire crews, tour the stations, and learn more about what they do.

Open house events scheduled at Natomas-area stations include:

July 9 — Fire Station No. 43, 4201 El Centro Road, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sept. 10 — Fire Station No. 18, 746 N. Market Boulevard, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are only featuring one station per Council district,” fire department spokesperson Capt. Keith Wade said. “The reason is because Covid restrictions were removed so late into the year that we couldn’t accommodate our full schedule before the weather changes again.”