Update: Sacramento River Boat Fire

Smoke from a boat fire beneath the Interstate 80 bridge connecting West Sacramento and Natomas was visible for miles Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 6 p.m. June 21, Sacramento area fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Garden Highway near Sand Cove Park on a report of a vehicle fire. Fireboats also responded to the scene on the Sacramento River.

Upon their arrival, fire crews located a privately-owned 85-foot boat on fire.

“Restrictive access issues have made extinguishing the blaze improbable,” read a tweet by the Sacramento Fire Department. “The boat is likely to sink and the Coast Guard as well as Fish & Game have been contacted for awareness.”

Garden Highway was temporarily closed to through traffic while firefighters tackled the blaze. A hazmat response was requested due to a visible sheen on the water.

According to a tweet, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Spill Prevention and Response Team responded and deployed a boom to capture oil leaking from the boat. No oiled wildlife were observed, they reported.

Fire crews remained on the scene late Tuesday. No injuries were reported.