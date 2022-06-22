You are here: Home / fire / Update: Sacramento River Boat Fire

Update: Sacramento River Boat Fire

Fire crews attempt to control blaze burning the All American on the Sacramento River. / SacFire Photo

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Smoke from a boat fire beneath the Interstate 80 bridge connecting West Sacramento and Natomas was visible for miles Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 6 p.m. June 21, Sacramento area fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Garden Highway near Sand Cove Park on a report of a vehicle fire. Fireboats also responded to the scene on the Sacramento River.

Upon their arrival, fire crews located a privately-owned 85-foot boat on fire.

“Restrictive access issues have made extinguishing the blaze improbable,” read a tweet by the Sacramento Fire Department. “The boat is likely to sink and the Coast Guard as well as Fish & Game have been contacted for awareness.”

Garden Highway was temporarily closed to through traffic while firefighters tackled the blaze. A hazmat response was requested due to a visible sheen on the water.

According to a tweet, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Spill Prevention and Response Team responded and deployed a boom to capture oil leaking from the boat. No oiled wildlife were observed, they reported.

Fire crews remained on the scene late Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife Spill Prevention and Response Team responded to the scene/ @CalSpillWatch Photo

The boat fire temporarily closed Garden Highway to through traffic. / Photo courtesy Brian Olson

