Electrical Issue Closes Natomas Target

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

An electrical issue closed the Target store in Natomas for several hours on Sunday.

At about 8:40 a.m. on June 12, Sacramento Fire crews responded to an emergency call at the store located at 3601 N Freeway Boulevard.

A Target spokesperson told The Natomas Buzz that a cable emitting sparks led to the closure. Customers were turned away at the door and no online pickup orders could be scheduled while the Natomas location was closed.

“An electrical issue caused smoke at the store, and we evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution,” another Target spokesperson told The Natomas Buzz via email. “We have since reopened the store.”

The store remained closed for about three hours until the fire department gave the all-clear. No damage or injuries were reported.