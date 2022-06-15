Grassfire Burns Five Acres Near Arena

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento area fire crews continue to mop up a two-alarm grassfire that burned about five acres in Natomas this evening.

“It’s winding down now,” Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Ramos told The Natomas Buzz.

The Sacramento Fire Department received a call shortly after 6 p.m. today of a vegetation fire on the northwest corner of Terracina Drive and Truxel Road, near the east entrance to the old arena.

The fire moved through the empty field and was stopped short of a storage tank on the otherwise vacant property.

Multiple units responded to the scene, established a wet line around the perimeter and stopped forward progress on the flames, according to scanner traffic.

Air support was requested and the helicopter performed multiple water dips in the North Natomas Regional Park retention basin to drop on the blaze.

No structures were damaged and no injuries reported, according to Ramos. The cause of the fire is not known and is being investigated, he said.

At press time, a dozer was on scene.