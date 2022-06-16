Arrest Made in Deadly Natomas Shooting

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

An arrest has been made in connection with an April shooting which left two people dead in a residential neighborhood of Natomas.

Giovanni “DJ Gio” Pizano, 31, and and Vernon Mulder, 30, were shot and killed on April 10. The incident took place at about 3:20 a.m. on the 2500 block of Amelia Earhart Avenue, near East Commerce Way in Natomas Crossing.

Suspect Nigel Robinson, 22, was arrested today and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on murder charges. Robinson is not eligible for bail, according to jail records.

“Sacramento Police Department detectives have been diligently investigating this homicide since it occurred,” reads an update to the press release originally issued on the day of the shooting.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said they identified Robinson as a suspect in the homicide.

On June 16, Sacramento Police Department detectives and SWAT Officers served two residential search warrants in the city of Vallejo related to their investigation. During the execution of the search warrants, Robinson was safely detained at one of the residences and taken into custody.

According to police, the shooting centered around a robbery attempt and was an isolated incident.