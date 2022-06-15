Condo Construction Site Burns in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento area fire crews remain on fire watch at the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire which occurred early this morning in north Natomas.

At about 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 fire crews were called to the Artisan Square condominium complex located at 5301 East Commerce Way.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

First crews on the scene reported heavy fire from multiple structures and requested a second alarm in response, according to scanner traffic.

Within minutes, several spot fires were reported in an adjacent vacant lot and a third alarm requested.

The Sacramento Police Department was also called to the scene to assist with traffic control on East Commerce Way and to assist fire crews with evacuating residents from nearby occupied units.

According to Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Ramos, the fire was contained to approximately eight units under construction. Forward progress on the small, secondary grassfire was also stopped and the third alarm released.

Those who were evacuated would be allowed to return home soon, Ramos said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

At press time, smoke was still visible in the area.

Additional reporting by 911 Action Photography.