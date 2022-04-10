Two Dead After Early Morning Shooting

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Two people are dead following an early-morning shooting in Natomas.

According to eye witness reports, several rounds of rapid gunfire were heard at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning, April 10.

Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the scene on the 2500 block Amelia Earhart Avenue, between John W Young and Laroche streets. When officers arrived, they reported finding two males who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid, however both shooting victims succumbed to their injuries. Eyewitnesses report seeing two people laying on the street and police officers performing CPR.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and will be processing the scene with CSI throughout the day.

According to police, no suspects are in custody and a motive for the shooting is not known. At this time it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to a police press release.

The Sacramento County Coroner will release the identities of the victims after their next of kin has been notified.

“I am devastated to wake up this morning to news of a shooting and loss of life in our community,” Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby said. “I know our police department is doing everything they can to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and will share that information as it becomes available.”

About a year ago, one man was killed and another injured as the result of a shooting in the same vicinity as this morning’s incident. No arrests were reported in connection to the May 22, 2021 incident.

This is a developing story.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.